The consultant team that is developing the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center (RTC) Reuse Master Plan originally planned to hold the project's first community meeting on the evening of March 26 at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College. The current pandemic and necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have forced City staff and the consultants to change the original plan.
With a high level of community interest in the RTC's potential reuse, it was expected that more than 100 people would have attended the first community meeting. Planning for the meeting included formal presentations, breakout group discussions, and opportunities for community members to express their opinions about goals for the RTC as a historic resource in Fergus Falls and potential, future reuse options. Clearly, if the meeting had been held as originally planned, it would have been contrary to steps many Minnesotans had already begun to take by avoiding large gatherings and observing 'social distancing.' Moreover, on March 25, Governor Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 20-20 directing Minnesotans to stay at home except for essential purposes.
Virtual Community Meeting
The consultants are continuing to work on the RTC reuse master plan study and have information to share with the community. Realizing the important need to engage the community and gather local opinions about the RTC, the consultants have coordinated with City staff to organize a Virtual Community Meeting that will allow community members to participate without leaving their homes. Two ways to access the meeting will be provided.
1. Electronic Access -- Click on the following link anytime between April 9 and April 23 and participate in the meeting electronically.
2. Televised Access -- Tune in to PEG Access TV (Channel 18 for Park Region customers, Channel 187 for Charter customers). See the broadcast schedule below.
Date
Morning
Evening
Saturday: April 11 or April 18
OR
Wednesday: April 15 or April 22
5 AM
7 AM
9 AM
Noon
5 PM
7 PM
9 PM
Midnight
Virtual Community Meeting Agenda and Opportunities for Community Members to Express their Opinions:
The agenda for both the electronic and televised meetings will be the same. The consultant team wants to share what it has learned about three important areas of its work:
- Results from the community survey that was administered in March 2020
- Findings from a review and analysis of the RTC’s (buildings and campus) physical condition
- Findings from a review and analysis of economic and market contexts, including:
- demographic context
- market context
- assessment of strengths and challenges
- review of reuse examples in Minnesota and other areas
- etc.
The virtual meeting will also provide an opportunity for meeting participants to submit comments, express opinions, and ask questions. This input from the community will be gathered on Comment Forms, which will be accessible in two ways:
- Electronic Comment Form -- For those who are able to access the virtual meeting electronically, a link to the Comment Form will be provided during the virtual meeting. After clicking on the link, the Comment Form can be completed and submitted electronically.
- Paper Copy of the Comment Form -- For those who access the virtual meeting by tuning in to PEG Access TV, call the Fergus Falls City Hall (218-332-5458) and request a mailed Comment Form. After receiving the Comment form in the mail, complete it and mail it to:
William Smith
c/o Biko Associates, Inc.
79 13th Avenue Northeast, #107
Minneapolis, MN 55413
For more information on the Regional Treatment Center (aka the Kirkbride) and the virtual community meeting, visit the city's web site at: www.ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/rtc.
