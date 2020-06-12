The Fergus Falls Water Plant may be an unlikely ally in the battle against COVID-19, but a recent study conducted by the University of Minnesota Duluth used the facility to gain valuable information about the virus.
Fergus Falls was one of 19 communities that participated in a study to test samples at wastewater facilities for COVID-19. Being involved with the Minnesota Environmental Science and Economic Review Board (MESERB), Fergus Falls was selected to assist and support researchers as they study the prevalence of the virus in wastewater. The MESERB is a municipal joint powers organization that includes more than 50 cities, sanitary districts and public utilities commissions that own and operate wastewater treatment facilities in greater Minnesota.
The research initiative was led by Dr. Gene Simmons Jr., and Dr. Richard Melvin of UMD’s Department of Biomedical Sciences. There the samples will be tested in hopes of shedding light on the spread of the virus in communities and regions across the state.
The first portion of the testing was conducted on May 13 with a 24-hour composite sample taken once a week.
“We have begun the second phase, which only requires us to do a collection of a 24-hour composite sample every other week,” Lemke said.
Wastewater samples are expected to be collected and tested over the next several months with the information gleaned from the study to be shared with the Minnesota Department of Health and the broader scientific community. The hope is that the information will assist health care professionals and government leaders to develop testing and mitigation strategies in the ongoing fight against the disease.
The initial testing done by the researchers discovered that Fergus Falls is 4,000 times lower than the highest city concentration of SARS-CoV2N gene and saw a gradual decrease after the first two weeks of testing. Lemke also mentioned that the testing put Fergus Falls at a 16 out of 19 in concentration level with 1 being the highest and 19 being the lowest for the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.