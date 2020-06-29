Due to COVID-19, the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be postponed from 2020 to 2021.

A ceremony had been scheduled this year for Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Fergus Falls VFW.

Inductees for 2020 include former Fergus Falls Otter athletes Gordy Kvern, Class of 1960; Mark Toso, Class of 1975; Cathy Cranston, class of 1976 and Larry Eisinger who was instrumental in organizing youth soccer programs in Fergus Falls.

They will receive their awards at a date yet to be determined for summer 2021.

This brings to 94 the total number of inductees into the Chamber Sports Hall of Fame. Charter members were inducted in 1986. A permanent display is in place at the front entrance to Kennedy Secondary School.

