Fergus Falls City Administrator Andrew Bremseth received the approval from the city council Monday to look at reallocating CARES funding in an effort to cover COVID-19 expenses.
The tax levy committee making proposals for employing the $1,035,730 in federal funds to the council in August divided the money up four ways - $400,000 to the city of Fergus Falls, $400,000 for local businesses and nonprofits, $150,000 for education and child care and a catch-all fund of $85,730.
The application process has prompted a need to rethink the proposals according to Bremseth.
The city of Fergus Falls has identified more than $400,000 of COVID-related expenses and Bremseth said the committee would like to boost its share of the pie to $475,000, Applications by businesses and nonprofits was also an eye-opener for the committee and instead of $400,000 Bremseth said that group needs an amount closer to $540,730.
In trying to meet the needs of business and nonprofits Bremseth said the committee is still about $260,000 short of satisfying the 80 applicants for funding assistance.
“There is a significant need between those 80 applications that is more than $800,000 that are being asked for,” Bremseth said. “The committee is going to have to make some decisions as far as how to use those funds.”
Bremseth pointed out that Otter Tail County has also received CARES funding and the county's application process goes through the end of the money. He said that the city has received guidance that the city is not able to provide funds to the Fergus Falls School District despite a lengthy request of legitimate costs.
Bremseth said the city has until Nov. 15 to disperse the funds it has been allocated.
The council approved a recommendation to award the Pebble Lake Access Improvement Project construction services contract of $241,884 to Central Specialties of Alexandria. The total cost of the project is estimated at $308,323.60. A grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will cover $250,000 of the cost. The rest of the project funding will come from the Park Capital Outlay ($16,000) and MSA Maintenance Funds ($42,323).
The county also approved the proposed tax levy of $6,786,206 for 2021 and the proposed expenditure budget of $39,987,833. A public meeting is set for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
A resolution approving the sale of land at 320 W. Alcott Ave. was approved.
The second reading of Ordinance 5, amending the zoning map from I-2 to R-2 along Main Street was given approval.
Two measures were tabled.
Council member Karoline Gustafson made a motion to table the first reading of Ordinance 6 by which the council sets a salary for the mayor and the council. Gustafson thought the matter should be put off until after the Nov. 3 general election. The council agreed.
Council member Tom Rufer proposed tabling a resolution terminating the petitioned project for PI 5266, bituminous street improvements in the Deer Valley Addition. The motion carried. Rufer told the council “there is confusion about the process.” Rufer said he would be pursuing the matter with Council Member Scott Kvamme.
Among the consent agenda items approved by the council were:
A resolution approving the 2021 fee schedule.
A resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign a maintenance agreement with Buse, Aurdal and Dane Prairie Townships for gravel road maintenance of E. Main from city limits to Birchwood Estates Road and an agreement with Aurdal Township for maintenance of Broken Down Dam Road from E Main north to the city limits.
A resolution approving an agreement with the DNR to place a fishing pier in Hoot Lake at Godel Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.