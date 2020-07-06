The merits of the COVID-19 local emergency declaration were looked at Monday night by the Fergus Falls City Council and a vote favored keeping it in place as a way of helping the community.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth and Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren both pointed out the advantages to the city with keeping the measure in place.
“Some of the funding opportunities we have, especially FEMA endorsement funding, are directly tied to these local declarations of emergency,” Bremseth said. “The other way this emergency declaration has benefited the community is that it has given us the flexibility to work with our local businesses. “The other thing I would say is that the hospital is still projecting that the peak struggle (with COVID-19) is still ahead of us.”
Bergren also took to the guest podium to voice his thoughts.
“I would just say that it’s so uncertain with the governor,” Bergren said. “One person can write an order and the whole state has to follow along and that order can come out overnight. For me that has been the biggest thing during this pandemic. In the beginning we think it’s a health emergency and we’re planning for that but as this thing draws on this has become more of an economic emergency. I think we are better suited to keep it in place.”
Councilman Anthony Hicks asked about the FEMA funding opportunities.
“I’m all for free money,” Hick quipped.
Bergren said the FEMA window is still open.
Hicks proposed a resolution that the city keep the local declaration in place as long as it mirrors the state ruling.
“If the state terminates, then we terminate,” Hicks said.
Bremseth was joined by city finance director, Bill Sonmor in announcing a coronavirus relief fund (CARES) award of $1,035,000 to the city to cover expenses connected with the COVID-19 epidemic. The council passed a resolution authorizing Nresmeth to sign and submit the CARES certification form.
A public hearing was held for the 2020 Burlington Avenue street improvement project and a resolution adopting the final cost assessment was approved, contingent upon awarding the contract to R.L. Larson Excavating Inc., in the amount of $478,993.15.
A resolution was also passed awarding a construction services contract, the 2020 mill and overlay project and the CSAH 1 multiuse trail overplay to Mark Lee Asphalt and Paving to the tune of $221,732. It also authorized the addition of street segments to the base contract in an amount not to exceed 25%.
The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of Parcel D from Michael and Ciara Walls for the property located at 1002 E. Summit Ave.
The council also passed a resolution authorizing the city engineer and the city attorney to execute permanent and temporary street and utility easements with the residents of 1413 Alcott Ave., W.
Resolutions passed as part of the Consent Agenda included:
• A resolution approving election judges for the Aug. 11, 2020, primary election.
• A resolution approving the final replat of Aspen for Sundance as requested by Frontier Ventures LLC.
