The city of Fergus Falls is happy to announce that the community food shelf will reopen at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20 with the help of community volunteers and city staff. Please stay tuned for further details as they are made available. If you have questions, please email info@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us or call the City at 218-332-5200. Do not call the food shelf; we cannot guarantee staff will be available to answer the phone.

We need food shelf volunteers starting Wednesday, March 18. Please follow this link below to add your name to the City’s volunteer list and watch for an email with hours of need: http://bit.ly/FFCOVID-19. Details about making monetary donations will be coming out in the coming days.

