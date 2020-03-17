The city of Fergus Falls is happy to announce that the community food shelf will reopen at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20 with the help of community volunteers and city staff. Please stay tuned for further details as they are made available. If you have questions, please email info@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us or call the City at 218-332-5200. Do not call the food shelf; we cannot guarantee staff will be available to answer the phone.
We need food shelf volunteers starting Wednesday, March 18. Please follow this link below to add your name to the City’s volunteer list and watch for an email with hours of need: http://bit.ly/FFCOVID-19. Details about making monetary donations will be coming out in the coming days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.