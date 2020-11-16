It was announced Sunday that the Fergus Falls Otters football game against East Grand Forks has been canceled after Fergus Falls was notified of a positive COVID case on the team.
Fergus Falls Activities Director Derek Abrahams confirmed that the team would not be playing Tuesday’s game as the varsity football team began quarantine protocol according to state health recommendations.
The Fergus Falls OTTER Football Facebook page made this statement:
Not the way we wanted our season to end, but we are extremely proud of the 2020 Otter Football team. Wish we could have gotten to the playoff game, but it wasn't meant to be. Seniors, thank you for your leadership!
The Otters join the Underwood Rockets as another area team that will not be participating in their respective section playoffs.
