The Fergus Falls Public Library, in accordance with the latest guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to “stay at home and shelter in place,” has been closed to the public since March 28.
On April 13, the library resumed its no-contact pickup system that provides resources to the public. The library has also opened its book returns and can accept returned materials. The library is following best practices in handling library materials, which means that the turnaround time for getting materials checked in takes more time than usual.
The Fergus Falls Public Library staff has creatively created online content so that they can stay in contact with and serve their patrons. The library’s web page is updated regularly and provides links to many useful resources. The library’s social media sites provide opportunities for interacting with the library employees and other patrons.
At present, minimal library staff is in the building and they are staggering shifts and completing some work from home. They are able to provide reference service and technical assistance by phone and email.
Circulation periods are currently eight weeks; beginning May 4 check out will be for four weeks. The library is not currently charging fines. The library catalog is open and patrons can place holds on materials at ffpubliclibrarycatalog.org. The Viking Library delivery system is running and delivering materials to libraries four days a week.
Digital content is available through Overdrive/Libby, Hoopla, and eBooks Minnesota. Customers will find links to other online resources on the library’s webpage.
If you have questions about any of the library’s services please contact Gail Hedstrom at 218-739-937 or email ghedstrom@ffpubliclibrary.org.
“We appreciate your patience as we continue to modify our services,” Hedstrom said. “Our primary concern is the health of our patrons and staff.”
