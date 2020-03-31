The Fergus Falls Public Library, in compliance with Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, will be closed until April 13, at which time we will reassess services based on updated recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The library has suspended outside pickup service and are working on redesigning the process and hope to reinstate it in the future.
The return bins are closed during this time as well. The library asks that you keep your materials at home until we announce that the return bins are reopened.
The due dates for all library materials have been extended to May 15 during this time. The library has also eliminated late fees until further notice.
The library catalog is available for browsing, but it is not possible to place holds on materials. This is true for all Viking Library System libraries. Please note for previously held items and it has arrived the library will hold it until services resume.
The library is able to provide phone and email reference service so please call 218-739-9387 or email library@ffpubliclibrary.org. Responses to questions will be answered as soon as possible.
The library encourages patrons to access free online materials via the library’s webpage. Free digital access is available for Overdrive/Libby, Hoopla and other digital platforms.
While it is always a difficult decision for public libraries to close for even a brief period of time, they are confident that presently, it is the best course of action.
The American Library Association and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries have issued statements recommending that public libraries close during this time. The Fergus Falls Public Library joins the other Viking Library System libraries and more than 3,000 libraries throughout the nation that have also closed.
"I assure you, that while we are closed to the public, the library employees are working to create quality online content, we are redesigning services and service delivery to ensure that we can effectively serve the public in new and innovative ways," Fergus Falls Public Library director Gail Hedstrom said. "We wish you all well and look forward to having you back in your library."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.