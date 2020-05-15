The Fergus Falls Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday the cancellation of the 2020 youth baseball/softball and adult softball leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, the department announced that due to Emergency Executive Order 20-56 that was put in place May 13 several items were changed. These include:
• Parks and Recreation youth baseball/softball and adult softball have ALL been cancelled. Under the current order, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
• Delagoon Campground will remain closed at this time under the current order as both private and public developed campgrounds remain closed to recreational camping.
• Our parks and playgrounds are open for use. Please know that all playground equipment and picnic tables should be used with caution, as we aren’t able to disinfect after each use. We are working on a sanitation plan for public restrooms and we hope to have them open soon.
“The State of Minnesota continues to put out updates each day on the current situation and we feel that following the guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC will continue to help us in making the best decisions possible as we are able to move forward into summer,” ,” the press release stated. “The City of Fergus Falls will continue to evaluate and take precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, city residents and visitors.
“Thank you for your understanding and if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact our office.”
