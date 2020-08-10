At Monday's Fergus Falls School Board meeting, Board Chair Matt Lemke announced that the beginning of the 2020-21 school year will see grades 7-12 doing a hybrid model of learning, while kindergarten through sixth grade will be all day, in person.
The hybrid model for grades 7-12 will see the groups break up into two groups — one that will attend class in person Monday and Thursday, the other Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday students will work from home, allowing teachers to prep for distance learning.
Story to follow ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.