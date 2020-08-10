At Monday's Fergus Falls School Board meeting, Board Chair Matt Lemke announced that the beginning of the 2020-21 school year will see grades 7-12 doing a hybrid model of learning, while kindergarten through sixth grade will be all day, in person.

The hybrid model for grades 7-12 will see the groups break up into two groups — one that will attend class in person Monday and Thursday, the other Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday students will work from home, allowing teachers to prep for distance learning.

Story to follow ...

Load comments