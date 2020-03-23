Although school isn’t in session, the Fergus Falls School District is doing what they can to help parents and guardians make sure their kids are receiving proper meals twice-a-day. Beginning on March 19, the school district began handing out breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under in the community at five schools in the city.
Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake found out about this opportunity on March 16 and decided to act. “There are programs that are sponsored, federal programs, typically based on free and reduced lunch percentage,” Drake said. Usually, these programs are used over the summer months to help feed children in a school district. Fergus Falls has not been eligible for this service, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions have been lowered and the district applied.
“It will be a huge help and support for our community,” Drake added.
On the first day, the district handed out 135 breakfasts and 274 lunches. At Adams Elementary, it was mentioned that compared to other schools in the district more seemed to be coming to the 301 W. Bancroft Ave. school.
In order to find out how much food was needed during the two offerings, the school sent out a notification to guardian’s phones to gauge an interest. The numbers were compiled and the school prepared those meals and a few extra. Drake mentioned that having enough food at a certain location, or in general, was tricky. “We have estimates from the interest, so we used educated guesses on how many we will need. We increased amounts on Friday and we hope we’re close.”
The superintendent mentioned that some locations could run out of food and that guardians would need to travel to another location to pick up a meal. If someone would not be served, they are supposed to let those handing out meals that they did not receive one from other locations and the district will up the counts to meet the demand.
Drake mentioned that the school will continue to deliver this service as long as they are able to. “We will continue to do it, until we are directed that we can not have staff at our schools.”
Pickup for breakfast was initially in the morning, but as of Tuesday, March 24 lunch and breakfast for the following day will be handed out from 12-12:30 p.m. Locations for pickup include McKinley Elementary (724 W. Laurel St.), Adams (301 W. Bancroft Ave.), Cleveland Elementary (919 Northern Ave.), Kennedy Secondary School (601 Randolph Ave.) and Morning Son Christian School (1319 N. Cleveland Ave.). The Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA (1164 Friberg Ave.) will also be serving meals for children as of Tuesday at the same time. For questions about the meals, contact 988-0544 ext. 9232.
