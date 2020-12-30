On Wednesday, the Minnesota Veterans Home - Fergus Falls began to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff.
Minnesota Veterans Homes are using the Moderna vaccine shipped directly to our agency. The vaccine is being administered by MDVA clinical leaders at each location. The Minneapolis Veterans Home was the first location to receive the vaccine beginning Tuesday.
In addition to the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, the Silver Bay Veterans Home will also begin its vaccinations this week; the Luverne Veterans Home will begin next week. All residents and staff will receive their first dose by Friday, Jan. 8. The second dose of the two-injection series will be provided four weeks from the date the first dose was administered.
Both residents and staff are strongly encouraged to receive the vaccine. More than 95% of residents have agreed to receive the vaccine and many staff have said they are looking forward to receiving the vaccine.
“Staff understand the importance of the vaccine in keeping our residents and colleagues safe and healthy,” said Douglas Hughes, deputy commissioner - veterans healthcare, MDVA. “The vaccine will help us take a big step toward ending this pandemic.“
The vaccinations come after 10 months of responding to the coronavirus pandemic, which required the Fergus Falls Veterans Home to adopt strict infection control procedures, restrict visitors and curtail group activities.
The Fergus Falls Veterans Home currently has 13 positive cases among 92 Residents and 193 staff.
