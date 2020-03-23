Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday that YMCAs across Minnesota, including the Fergus Falls YMCA, have partnered with the state to provide school-age child care amid efforts to slow COVID-19 transmission.
"Despite the recent mandate to temporarily close our recreational facilities, the Fergus Falls YMCA has continued to serve our community when they need us most," executive director Eric Price said. "With local schools closed, finding safe child care has become a pressing challenge for many area families. We have responded by expanding our child care services to meet this community need." stated Price.
Starting Monday, March 23 the Fergus Falls YMCA will begin expanded childcare from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for ages 5 through sixth grade. The program will follow social distancing and cleaning guidelines from the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program will be prioritized for children of emergency workers, including educators, grocery store workers, utility workers, essential state and local government staff, etc., but is open to all community members. The cost is $40 per day with financial assistance available. Call 218-739-4489 between 9 a.m. and noon (Monday through Friday) to secure a spot for your child.
The Fergus Falls School District will also use the YMCA as a food distribution site and provide free breakfast from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch 12:00-12:30 p.m. for all those children under 18 years old. Those not enrolled in child care can pick up food on the East side of the YMCA at the designated entrance.
"Fergus Falls has always been incredibly supportive of the YMCA and its mission," Board president Steve Swanson said. "Our ability to serve our community during this challenging time is made possible by our generous donors and loyal members - thank you to all who support us."
To support the Fergus Falls YMCA's Child Care Response Fund, please visit www.fergusfallsymca.org or send a check to Fergus Falls YMCA, 1164 N Friberg Ave. Fergus Falls, MN, 56537 (memo: Child Care Fund).
