Many older adults rely on visits from neighbors or community-hosted events for socializing but the social distancing recommendations put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 has meant that a lot of those events have been canceled and people are staying home. This has left many of the community’s elderly feeling socially cut off.
The Fergus Falls YMCA, which hosts SilverSneakers, fitness classes designed for seniors, is closed through May 1. The Fergus Falls Senior Center is closed until further notice, as well. Stacey Vaughn, health and wellness director for the Fergus Falls YMCA, says, “It’s just going to have to be a period of time where people need to do the social distancing, we have to get through it to the other side, and then obviously when we pick things back up, everybody will be back together again. For this period of time, we just all have to do our part.”
Heather Fuller, associate professor of human development and family science at North Dakota State University, is starting a study that’s looking into how older adults are coping during this time. Fuller defines an older adult, for the purposes of this study, as someone who is 80 or older, one of the most vulnerable groups for COVID-19. “We hope that this exploratory study will help us to better understand what the characteristics are of those older adults who are coping well during this time of social distancing, as well as the characteristics of those who are experiencing more challenges,” she says. “We plan to use these findings to help inform practitioners, policymakers, and the general public about what risk factors we identify as well as what coping strategies are successful.”
Fuller says older adults are more likely to feel isolated during this time. “Those of us that aren’t leaving the home now because of the social distancing, we’re still talking to our co-workers, we’re still interacting with other individuals, but because they’re retired they’re not interacting with co-workers. Because many of them live alone, then they’re not interacting with anybody, they might not see anybody in a day,” she says.
Both Vaughn and Fuller recommend making more phone calls or FaceTiming, but Fuller says it’s a two-way street. “Younger people need to be checking on the older people and their family and … friends of theirs, but also older people need to be reaching out as well, asking for that help,” she says. “On both sides, being able to think about, who’s in your life that you can talk to and that you want to connect with.”
Deciding who in your life you want to reach and making a schedule of who to call and when is invaluable at this time when many of us are busy with work and children who are no longer in school. Fuller says the situation can be reframed into something positive, an opportunity to connect with people we’ve lost touch with, a chance for children to learn more about their grandparents. “If we frame it that way we can really think about how do we check in on the older people in our lives but make it a meaningful experience?” she says.
Older adults may not have the tools to use apps like FaceTime or Zoom, but younger generations can meet them on their level. “Many younger people don’t like talking on the phone, but older people can really benefit from getting that phone call,” says Fuller.
For her social distancing study through NDSU, Fuller and her research partner Andrea Huseth-Zosel are looking for participants who live in North Dakota or Minnesota and are over 70 (especially those over 80) years old. It’s a 30-45 minute confidential phone survey that asks about how they are coping, their experiences, how their lives have changed and how they’re communicating with others. Those interested in participating can contact Fuller at 701-231-5621 or at heather.fuller@ndsu.edu.
