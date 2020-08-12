Mabel Murphy’s has been a Fergus Falls staple for more than 20 years, located just off Interstate 94 on West Lincoln Avenue. Although COVID-19 forced its doors to close on March 17, like many other businesses nationwide, it’s started adapting to new regulations and has been welcoming customers back for indoor and outdoor dining for two months now.
“We’re still at 50% so to say that customers are returning to normal, we don’t know what normal is anymore, but we’re holding our own, I think we’re doing pretty good, and it’s increasing, I see a lot more traffic coming through and that’s good,” says Mabel Murphy’s owner Jo McQuisten-Moe.
The option to dine outdoors has been popular at the restaurant and pub this summer.
“Our guests have just been really appreciative that they can bring maybe somebody else that is maybe a little bit more vulnerable health-wise and they feel very safe being able to go out on the deck and visit with family and go out for a meal, just get out of the house,” says McQuisten-Moe. “So the deck has just been really popular for the outside seating and we’ve had beautiful weather this year for the use of the deck.”
Masks are still required although they can be temporarily removed to eat and drink. Social distancing is also enforced and indoor seating capacity remains at 50%. McQuisten-Moe says customers were wearing masks even before the mandate so not a lot has changed.
“We haven’t had any issues with guests and asking them to put masks on, I think the guests that we have coming in really appreciate all the effort and what we do to maintain safety for the employees and guests. We’ve been really complimented and thanked for everything that we do,” she says.
Although bar seating was closed at the start of reopening, it is now open.
“We have limited seating at the bar, bar stools are spaced out, it’s not crowded. We take that social distancing pretty seriously so we either take reservations or do walk-in reservations and that is a policy that was set forth by the governor as well and we follow that pretty closely also,” McQuisten-Moe says.
Mabel Murphy’s offers a variety of food including burgers, nachos, wings, salads, fish and chips, shrimp baskets and more, as well as a full-service bar. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and carry-out ordering is available. Customers can call to order or order online.
