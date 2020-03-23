Federated Church, Fergus Falls, is serving as the fiscal host and receiving the much-needed donations needed to operate the community food shelf on an interim basis. “Because the City was able to get the food shelf operating temporarily, new funds are needed to purchase the food,” said Rev. Doug Dent, Federated Church. “Regular food shelf funds are not available for the current operation and we’re hopeful that people want to make tax-deductible donations…fast.” The goal is to raise $20,000. That may last two months, depending on the typical use patterns.
There are three ways checks can get to Federated Church:
1. Drop them off or mail to the church, 224 N. Union Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537 (mail is preferred to comply with social distancing mandates).
2. Drop them off in either of two city mail boxes – one in the alley behind the federal courthouse and the other, a newly-installed secure drop-box in front of city hall (see photo).
3. Drive through Security State Bank and drop it off.
Checks should be made payable to: Federated Church, with “Food Shelf” in the memo line.
“We are also developing an on-line process for donations,” Dent said.
As soon as that is available, links will be shard electronically and through social media.
The food shelf is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. For details or to volunteer, check the city’s web site: ci.fergus-falls.mn.us. All normal operational resources (building use, bulk-purchase) are still available to the city.
Federated Church is a joint ministry of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the United Church of Christ serving the Fergus Falls and surrounding communities since 1872. www.federatedff.org.
