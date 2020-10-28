Get tested for COVID-19. It is free and open to everyone with or without symptoms. Testing will be held at the Fergus Falls Armory (412 E. Cecil Avenue) on Wednesday November 4 from 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. and Thursday November 5 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Please sign up for an appointment time at primarybio.com/r/fergusfalls. If you are unable to sign up online, or need a translator, call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is working in partnership with the City of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County to provide safe and free on-site COVID-19 testing in areas with outbreaks, increasing cases, or other barriers to access existing test sites.

What to bring

  • Wear a mask or face covering if you can.

  • Bring your confirmation text or email if you can.

  • You do not need to show identification or insurance information.


What to expect

  1. Staff will check you in when you arrive and tell you where to go. Testing sites are designed to ensure social distancing and proper cleaning to keep you safe.

  2. A health care worker will gently insert what looks like a long Q-tip into your nose and swirl it for a few seconds.

  3. You should get your results back in 2-3 days. Sometimes there are laboratory delays. If you don’t get your results, call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

 

If your test is negative: You will receive a text and/or email notifying you.

If your test is positive: You will receive a phone call from the nurse triage line. Please make sure to answer your phone. On the call, you will talk about your test results and what they mean.

Resources

health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/community.html  or call 1-855-612-0677, or ottertailcountymn.us or call 218-998-8320

