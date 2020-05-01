Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz threw a lot of confusion into the dentistry profession March 27 when he used Executive Order 20-20 to declare a state of emergency in order to slow the threat of COVID-19.
For people working in the dental field, the loss of income has been one burden to carry but abandoning patients who need their help is another.
As the month of May begins, there are some dental offices in Fergus Falls that are open and others that are closed. Dr. Eric Strand of Prairie’s Edge Dental in Fergus Falls is one of those dentists that has not been able to walk away. He is still seeing patients on a one-on-one basis fore emergencies or urgent care situations.
“Technically speaking, all dental offices in Minnesota are closed for routine and preventative care,” said Strand.
Emergency care in the dental field is very rare, according to Strand, but it is not unknown. In some cases a dental problem can actually be life-threatening, such as when swelling in the mouth is cutting off a person’s oxygen supply.
Urgent care is another matter. It’s immediate care provided by medical services to patients that need to be treated instantly.
Strand always wears a mask while working. Yet it is one of the brutal facts of dentistry that his patients cannot wear one. Social distancing rules are not applicable either.
This puts the dentist at a huge disadvantage. A patient’s chances of catching a virus from a dentist are pretty low according to Strand but working in the mouth of a patient always has risks.
“The super concern with dentists is that I am working in your mouth,” Strand said.
Patients coming in for treatment are screened. There is no one sitting in the waiting room. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized.
“We’ve always taken what are called universal precautions,” Stand said. “You treat everyone like they are sick.”
Strand anticipates that dental offices will begin returning to more routine procedures as the month of May goes by.
As for now, the office is following all the traditional Center for Disease Control guidelines.
