One of the most hard-hit groups during the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order is local small businesses. Without community members to peruse, dine or purchase items from their stores, many businesses had to change their mode of operation including laying off stay and reducing hours. While several businesses are continuing to operate, it hasn’t been easy.
Last Friday, over 800 Minnesotans protested at the Capitol in an attempt to push Gov. Tim Walz to “reopen” the state. Many of the issues stem from people who have been laid off or furloughed and the direct impact that it has had on businesses in the community.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released its “best practices” for employers and employees to return to work safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Minnesota businesses are eager to get back to work,” Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon said. “We are ready to work with the Walz administration and Legislature to get our state back to full productivity and full employment as soon as reasonably possible. Business operations can and should return to a sustainable level without jeopardizing employees’ or customer safety. These guidelines were developed with that in mind and are applicable to most workplaces.”
The chamber’s goal throughout the health crisis has been to strike a balance between safeguarding health and protecting the economy, Loon said. These guidelines underscore that commitment. The recommendations are gleaned from the detailed strategies of Minnesota companies still operating as deemed “essential” under Walz’s executive order.
“These best practices represent timely input from the state’s business community about how to protect Minnesota’s hard-won public health gains while allowing our vibrant business community to return to work,” Loon said.
The guidelines address:
• Employee and customer communications and education.
• Personal protection and facilities cleaning.
• Social distancing.
• Customer engagement.
• Vendor engagement.
• Travel policies.
• Tracking and treating sick employees.
Locally, Fergus Fall Chamber President Lisa Workman said businesses are ready to get back up to speed but also want to follow the rules.
“This pandemic is challenging for everyone,” Workman said. “Being a small business at this time is incredibly hard. It is not just a financial issue, but our local businesses really enjoy what they do and care about their staff and customers. Many businesses are worried about the livelihood of their employees.”
Workman believes that many businesses believe that they can do a safe reopening as many have been cleaning their facilities and were practicing the guidelines laid out by the governor. “Many of the businesses want to open but understand the order. They want guidelines and suggestions from the state about how to properly reopen. They also don’t want to overwhelm our local health care businesses if they reopen,” Workman added.
While there have been several programs that have looked to help small businesses across the nation, many have left local business owners frustrated. With the Small Business Administrations’ loan program running out of money, owners have had to look at other loans and programs including Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program. “Some have received them, some have not,” Workman added.
Workman also mentioned that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced a state small business fund that would award $5,000 grants to businesses that have a staff of 3-20 people. The chamber has been working with businesses to help them get their W-9s prepared so they are ready to apply. With so many applying, according to Workman, the website crashed. “I had one business apply for five hours, while I heard of only one that was able to apply.”
Another way that Workman and the chamber hope to help the economy is through a small business boost. When dates are announced for businesses to open, the chamber, along with the community, looks to invest $50,000 back into local businesses through Fergus Bucks. The chamber is also looking at virtual options for members to utilize several of their programs while still under the order.
Asked about when things will get back to speed, Workman said that it is up to the governor. “We hear so many mixed things, ‘they’re going to extend it’ or “they’re going to open it.’ Now that we are apart of a cohort with other states, it leaves more uncertainty.
“We can’t just open the floodgates. Things aren’t going to go back to normal for a while, but we can operate in a different way of business in the community. Businesses want to make sure that staff and customers are safe, so I could see gradual openings going forward.”
But through all this, the local chamber president has stated that the “small-town community spirit” has helped local businesses during this rough period. “Everyone is appreciative of what restaurants and stores are doing to provide normalcy in the community. Businesses are also appreciative of the community, as well as the bankers. The bankers are going above and beyond to help businesses, whether it is working weekends or just calling to check up on their customers,” Workman added.
The full list of suggestions for businesses can be found at www.mnchamber.com. The online resources list industry-specific best practices with real-time success stories from companies that are getting it right for the workers and customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.