Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) and the city of Fergus Falls are co-hosting a live Q&A session to support our business community and public health as businesses prepare to re-open.
Watch the live event from the GFF Facebook page on Monday, May 4 at 12 p.m. The health and success of our business community and residents is crucial. Hear directly from Fergus Falls Police Department Chief of Public Safety, Kile Bergren for a discussion about re-opening your business, what that could look like, and how, as customers, we can best position ourselves to support our business community while keeping health and safety a priority.
Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren says, “As we learn to live with COVID-19, we need to find a balance that takes into account our health, need for commerce, and individual decision making.”
