Have questions about business resources available for those impacted by COVID-19? Have a great idea to help support the business community and employees during this difficult time?
The public, businesses and employees are invited to join GFF for a virtual “Business for Breakfast” - Greater Fergus Falls live Q&A on Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 am. Submit questions and ideas at greaterfergusfalls.com/qa and continue supporting our local restaurants by ordering breakfast, delivery if possible, during this live event.
Whether you have questions about marketing your business, unemployment insurance, emergency financing or exemptions during a shelter-in-place order, GFF will connect you with the proper resources.
Join Zoom Meeting: zoom.us/j/214569883?pwd=WWxKU1VFaURQbzcvenNQaW9RMGxzQT09&fbclid=IwAR18y-fBZUog822nAfADrcQKCFAMndkquMrqrhYOUQKaZ8kEvbmIvb2aagQ.
Meeting ID: 214 569 883
Password: GFFB4B326
