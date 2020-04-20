In partnership with the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC), Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is launching Project 2 Fold, an initiative to support local businesses and families in need. This initiative will provide revenue for some of our businesses affected by the executive order. Additionally, it will provide a “back-to-school” haircut, movie ticket and bowling pass package to children in need throughout the ISD 544 school district.
Through individual donations and a few organizational sponsorships, GFF will prepurchase special gift certificates within the next few weeks to provide revenue to salons and stylists who were forced to temporarily close. The “back-to-school” package will be provided to ISD 544 and will be distributed for later use.
“We are currently experiencing unprecedented times and the fear of the unknown. At GFF, it’s important to us that we are able to provide up to date information about business resources, and the technical support to our local businesses to help support them through their challenges.,” GFF CEO Annie Deckert continued, “We created Project 2 Fold as a way for our community to unite, and demonstrate to our business owners that we are in this together. Being able to provide not only an injection of revenue, but support families in need is one of the small ways we can demonstrate that we are all in this together. Our current businesses and strength of our community is our number one priority. We are confident and hopeful that this initiative will bring our community even closer together, while supporting the local business owners we know and love.”
GFF is kicking off Project 2 fold by sponsoring 75 students, while the FFDRC graciously offered to sponsor 54 students. Additional individual and business sponsors have already started to trickle in through the GFF’s board of directors, and others who have heard of this initiative. The goal is to raise enough funding to provide 469 students with this package by May 1. If interested in sponsoring ISD 544 students, at $28 per student, people are encouraged to do so online at greaterfergusfalls.com/2fold. Checks can also be mailed to 403 S. Union Ave Suite 10, Fergus Falls, MN 56537. Please indicate ‘P2F’ on your donation.
