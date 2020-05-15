Larry Rice, a Vietnam War veteran and resident at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, isn’t letting his age or his wheelchair get in the way of helping his community. For the past month, he’s been raising money for the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf, asking his fellow residents to donate what they can, especially at bingo nights.
Brad Anderson, recreation program assistant at the home, has been helping Rice with his endeavor. “The way it started, I’ll never forget his words, he came in here and he was talking to me, he said, ‘You know, people have done so much for us, we should really give back. Maybe we should start with the food shelf here in town?” Anderson says. “He’s got signs on his wheelchair about donating, he goes to bingo everyday and asks them to donate their bingo winnings. He’s just a super great guy and very influential up here.”
Rice has been at the home for seven years and is originally from Fergus Falls. Worried about the community he’s spent his life in, he decided to try and do something to help. “The people that don’t get unemployment, probably don’t get a paycheck anymore, are going to need food,” he says. “Word got around that I was taking donations and started kicking in. Some of us gave what we won at bingo, gave what we could.”
This is the first time a resident at the Veterans Home has started a fundraiser. “He was allowed 30 days to do it because normally we don’t do stuff like this,” Anderson said. The home itself is barred from fundraising in this way, but, as a resident, Rice was able to do it on his own.
On Friday, May 15, he gave Mayor Ben Schierer a check for $1,200 for the food shelf. “That’s pretty good, people are generous,” Rice said.
“We’re certainly proud of him,” Kitty Rund, a social worker at the home, said. “It’s from a compassionate heart, from somebody that just believes there’s a need out there and he wanted to fill that need. … The thing is, all it takes is one person with one idea to make a difference.”
