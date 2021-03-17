In a statement by Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Gov. Tim Walz, the governor and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will both quarantine after a member of the governor's staff tested positive for COVID-19.
“A member of Governor Walz’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning after being tested on Tuesday. While Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were not within 6 feet of the staff member for more than 15 minutes, they were in the same room as the staff member for the duration of a press conference on Monday," said Tschann in a statement.
“The governor, lieutenant governor and commissioner will quarantine through March 25, which is 10 days since the time of exposure per CDC guidance. The governor will postpone the State of the State address until he has completed quarantine. In the meantime, Gov. Walz looks forward to communicating with Minnesotans virtually.
“Gov. Walz has not yet been vaccinated. Lt. Gov. Flanagan has only received one of two required Moderna doses. Commissioner Malcolm has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but is still within the 14-day waiting period. The governor hopes this serves as an important reminder for Minnesotans that, while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and sign up to get vaccinated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.