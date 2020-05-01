Gov. Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 20-49, permitting food trucks to operate at up to six highway rest stops in Minnesota.
As many restaurants across the United States have closed, restrictions pertaining to commercial activities at highway rest areas have restricted fresh food options for truck drivers operating in Minnesota. Executive Order 20-49 will provide an additional option for truck drivers, who play a critical role in supporting the supply chain and depend on eating their meals on the road.
This Executive Order is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council.
