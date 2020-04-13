Gov. Tim Walz on Monday indicated the state planned to move into a more aggressive posture to test, trace and isolate people infected with COVID-19 as part of the next phase of reopening parts of the economy.
Minnesota has tested just under 40,000 Minnesotans since the pandemic began but “we need to be testing 40,000 a week or more,” Walz told reporters during an afternoon briefing.
The governor tempered his continued warnings about the coming expected surge in cases and his frustrations over obtaining laboratory supplies and testing gear with some guarded optimism that the state health system would be ready to handle the load and that economically “there are plans to move us back to a more sustainable place.”
He also said he supported allowing bars to sell beer and wine for off-site consumption and would sign a bill once the Legislature approves it.
Walz said his people were also working on guidance about outdoor activities, including golf and fishing and that he hoped for an answer soon. "The more we're able to open some of these things it will let off a little bit of steam."
Walz’s remarks came hours after state health officials reported no new deaths in Minnesota tied to the COVID-19 pandemic compared to Sunday. That means the death toll remains at 70. The number of people in intensive care also remained stable from Sunday at 74.
The Health Department reported 1,650 people testing positive tests for COVID-19 since the outbreak began, with just over half recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
While he didn’t have details, Walz made it clear that the state was preparing a “big push” on testing as part of the effort to restart the economy, which has been hit hard the past month. He cautioned that it was too early to decide if his stay-at-home order will go beyond May 4. But he said he envisioned a “rolling back into the economy."
Among the other updates Monday:
Walz and state officials said the state’s executive branch would put a hiring freeze in place for jobs not directly related to COVID-19 and that the governor and his commissioners would take a 10 percent pay cut through the rest of the year.
The Metro Mobility transportation service in the Twin Cities region would begin offering health care workers free door-to-door transportation to and from work, 24 hours a day.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said data that was provided over the weekend on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths did not offer an "apples to apples" comparison of changes from prior days. The current totals have been updated.
The disease continues its spread into rural parts of Minnesota. Red Lake, Todd and Rock counties reported their first confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, although the Health Department reported no new counties on Monday.
Officials continue to caution the virus is much more widespread than what the daily updates indicate, with yet-undiscovered cases potentially higher than 150,000.
Walz on Monday also extended his “peacetime emergency” order for another 30 days, through May 13. Walz invoked the peacetime emergency on March 13, allowing him to take executive actions to deal with the coronavirus.
The order extension drew a rebuke from some House Republicans, who say they’ll try to overturn it this week in the Legislature.
