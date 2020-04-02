Today, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrations will be postponed until next May. The event was to be held in Otter Tail County May 7-10, 2020. The event was appropriately postponed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Minnesota fishing opener will continue as planned and residents are encouraged to stay close to home and fish Otter Tail County lakes May 9.
“Thanks to Otter Tail County community leaders for your diligent planning efforts around this time-honored Minnesota tradition,” Walz said in a recent press release. “While our event together must be postponed, I still plan to enjoy the 2020 summer angling season using safe social distancing on one of our state’s 11,842 lakes, and I look forward to 2021 Opener festivities in Otter Tail County.”
The annual Governor’s Fishing Opener is organized by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Otter Tail County as the host community. The committee members will continue their work in planning the event that highlights local activities and fishing opportunities.
“Although we will not be celebrating the Governor’s Fishing Opener this year, we are still excited about the opportunity to showcase our area in 2021,” Erik Osberg, local planning committee chair, said. “We are not surprised by the announcement and the local planning committee believes it is the right thing to do.”
More information about the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener and 2020 Minnesota Fishing season is available at mngovernorsopener.com and dnr.state.mn.us/covid-19. Visit ottertaillakescountry.com for local information.
