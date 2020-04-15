Like other superintendents around the state of Minnesota, District 544’s Jeff Drake is playing the waiting game as the 2019-20 school year winds down.
Seven weeks in the future the Fergus Falls Class of 2020 is scheduled to hold graduation exercises.
In the here and now, the order coming from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is “stay-at-home.” The hallways at Kennedy Secondary and the district’s other schools are quiet and uncrowded. Students are carrying out their studies from their homes by following distance learning models. The emergency health order, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, runs until May 4.
Drake feels it is still too early to tell what will happen on May 5. The chances that Fergus Falls students will be back in the classroom are considered “very slim.”
“We, as well as other schools, will be following the governor’s directions,” Drake said Wednesday. “We won’t cancel graduation. We’ll figure out some way of having a graduation.”
Exercises could be held sometime during the summer.
Drake said the best-case scenario would be that graduation exercises would take place as scheduled, on May 29, the Friday evening after Memorial Day.
As of April 15 the number of Minnesotans testing positive with the virus is 1,809. When the stay-at-home order took effect March 28 that number was 346.
“Ideally, it’ll be on the date when the governor thinks we can do so,” Drake said. “At some point the restrictions will be lifted.”
While a definite graduation date is still hard to identify, the importance of high school graduation is a given. For members of the senior class it is not just the end of another school year - it is the end of their high school career - the breaking up of a group that has been largely intact since the first day of kindergarten. It marks the end of one period in a student’s life and the beginning of another.
“We certainly want to give our senior class the recognition and honors it deserves,” Drake said.
Drake added that when the time for a decision about graduation comes he expects it to come from both the school board and the school administration.
“There are just so many nuances to this thing,” Drake said.
The size of Fergus Falls’ Class of 2020 stands at between 150 and 160. Drake said it is one of the smaller classes the district has had primed for graduation.
Hillcrest Academy principal Jeff Isaac said the private school has 37 seniors ready to graduate. Memorial Day exercises are tentatively planned for May 24.
As new information reaches Drake and District 544 it is shared with Hillcrest.
“Like Fergus, we want to find a way to honor them,” said Isaac, in speaking of the graduating class at Hillcrest.
Hillcrest’s student body comes from all over the world so if their graduation date has to be changed or delayed it would be difficult to gather them up again.
“We’d have to look at what we have left,” Isaac said. “We do have a large contingent of local students.”
