DULUTH – Grandma's Marathon is calling off its races in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling a weekend of events that draws thousands of visitors to the city each year.
Race organizers ruled out the idea of postponing the races because of the enormous challenge of planning and preparing for the event.
"It is not possible to reallocate necessary community resources to a later date, particularly with the growing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic," Shane Bauer, the marathon's executive director, said in a news release.
It is the first time organizers canceled the race in its 44-year history.
Organizers said registrants will not receive refunds because “a significant portion of our expenditures have already occurred and are irreversible.” Entry fees have been converted to donations to the nonprofit, which can be claimed as a tax write-off, “in order to preserve our ability to continue to provide the Grandma’s Marathon experience to the running community for years to come.”
Those who signed up to run will be offered a virtual race option and a 20% discount on 2021 races, which are scheduled for June 18-19.
