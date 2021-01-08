Otter Tail County received $1.15 million from the recent State of Minnesota economic relief package to provide support in the form of grant funding to small businesses and nonprofit organizations most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related executive orders.
The 2021 Otter Tail County COVID-19 Relief Program will open for applications beginning Jan. 8, and until 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, or until available funds are obligated. Priority review and funding of applicants impacted by Executive Order 20-99 who are not eligible for the direct relief payments being issued by the Minnesota Department of Revenue due to time in business or other factors will be conducted. Funding awards to other eligible applicants will be considered after the priority applications are funded.
General program
guidelines
Eligible businesses: Independently owned and operated for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations with a physical establishment in Otter Tail County who have been impacted by Executive Order 20-99 or by prior executive orders that reduced capacity and whose ability to generate revenue were impacted.
Application process: Access full program guidelines and online application at ottertailcountymn.us/covid-19-county-relief-program/. Applications will be accepted online now through 10 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Award amounts: Grant awards will be up to $15,000 with individual amounts determined by demonstrated need, the impact of COVID-19 on the organization, number of employees, and other funding received. Applicants must submit required documentation and enter into an agreement before receiving funding.
Use of funds: Grant funds can be used to reimburse operational expenses including but not limited to payroll, commercial rent/mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities, insurance and license expenses, supplier payments, marketing/advertising, legal fees and personal protective equipment.
The County’s Community Development Agency (CDA) continues to dedicate relief funding and resources to support local small businesses and important community non-profit organizations. The CDA encourages businesses and nonprofits to apply for funding to assist their organizations as we navigate the road ahead together.
About the Otter Tail County Community Development Agency: The CDA is a local government agency that is governed by a nine-member board of commissioners. The purpose of the Community Development Agency is to strengthen the communities of Otter Tail County by expanding housing opportunities, promoting business development, and fostering the coordination of public and private resources. The work of the CDA is intended to be complementary, additive, and supportive to existing efforts throughout Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.