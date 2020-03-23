Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Fergus Falls Chapter, regretfully announces the cancellation of the “Happy Birthday, Earth Day” event that had been scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24 at Legacy Hall in Fergus Falls.
This cancellation includes the Fergus Reads book study events on “The Nature Principle” by Richard Louv, that were scheduled in April and May as well. The planning committee is encouraging that people read “The Nature Principle” during this time of social distancing as a way to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Conversation on the book could be done over social media and within family groups. Community members are also encouraged to participate in the Infinite Earth Day Litter Pickup, being organized on Facebook.
