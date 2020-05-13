Do you know where your glasses are? OK so they are on your face, good job! Do you know where your purse is? How about your shoes? Slippers? Pen? Favorite book? Do you misplace things or is it only me?
When my youngest daughter was in middle school, I would give her a ride to school on my way to work. She would ask, “Mom, do you have your purse? Your keys? Do you have your shoes (I’d be wearing boots)?” Before my late husband passed, he would say, “Your glasses are on the end table, your keys are on the counter, and your purse is on the doorknob by the back door.” So what is wrong with me? When I was young, Mom would say, “Susan, it’s a good thing your head is attached, or you would lose that too!” Thanks Mom.
Although I am a relatively intelligent woman, nothing has changed. I get distracted and lose track of things. As a psychology student I learned that our brains develop neural pathways so things we do often happen automatically allowing our attention to be diverted to more complex things. For example, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. Have you ever driven home from work after a busy day and arrived safely without any recollection of the trip? That’s because your brain knows the way home and unless something unusual happens, it tells your body how and where to drive. Meanwhile, if a ball rolls into the road, your brain will signal your body that something is changed, and you will respond quickly at full alert. At the same time, the radio program you were listening to will be ignored and you will not even hear what was said until the alert is all clear and your brain is back on auto pilot. OK, so this is my excuse for being what some people would call scatter-brained.
Now, 30 years later, nothing has changed. Although I have retired, have more time and should be more organized, I am still asking my husband, “Have you seen my glasses?” I make lists and write notes to keep organized but some things cannot be helped. I have a one track mind and a multitask body.
I had an eye doctor appointment. My glasses got stepped on … they fell off the nightstand and when I got out of bed, I stepped on them! Because I was due for an eye exam, I wore them with elastic until my appointment, at which time I planned to replace them. Stay at home came and my appointment was canceled, of course. So, since mid-March I have been patiently waiting for new glasses. Finally, I got the call and my appointment was scheduled for this past Monday. Yay! Before heading to town, I had many things to get done. Clean the litter box, water plants, laundry, make up the bed, clean the kitchen and bathroom. Plan to leave for town about 1:30 p.m. All my chores were done, and I was getting ready to head to town when I realized I was not wearing my glasses. I had removed the elastic because I was heading to the eye doctor and wouldn’t need it (and it is annoying). I looked in all the usual places, on the bed, bathroom sink, table, kitchen counter, etc. I remembered they fell off when I was scooping fresh kitty litter, so I head to the garage to see if I left them there. Nope, no glasses.
The entire house is picked up, if I let them lay I would’ve come across them. Finally, I had to leave for town without my glasses. I will need them for at least a week until new ones arrive and now, I can’t get them repaired because I can’t find them anywhere. Thankfully, I hadn’t yet deposited my old glasses with the Lions, so I dug around the back seat of the car to find the old case. Eureka! I found the old wire rims, I maybe can’t see well, but I can drive legally.
After running errands, doing some volunteer work and going to my eye appointment, I returned home to start supper. Still wondering about my absent glasses, I hoped they hadn’t landed in the trash. As I opened the dishwasher to take out plates, I discovered my wayward eye ware! On the bottom rack of the dishwasher, covered with tiny droplets of water, lay a slightly bent pair of very clean glasses. How, oh how did they end up in the dishwasher? I will never know. I can assure you I did not put them there. The only thing I can figure out is they must have fallen off while loading dishes. Since I don’t need them to load the dishwasher, either I didn’t notice, or I was distracted and forgot. At any rate, I think it is that brain pathway thing I was explaining earlier. The glasses are none the worse for washing but could have been completely ruined. Do not do this at home.
Have you ever had things like that happen to you? Or is it just me? I think we all have crazy things happen that make for first-rate storytelling. Share them with your family. Although embarrassing, it’s great fun! The troops will enjoy your stories and be encouraged that adults are people too. The next time you can’t find your glasses, try looking in the dishwasher!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
