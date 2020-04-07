There may be some hesitation among the general population to go see a doctor for illnesses unrelated to COVID-19 but many hospitals and clinics, including Lake Region Healthcare (LRHC), have started offering virtual appointments so patients can see their doctors without needing to leave home.
Telehealth, or getting health services or information through electronic or telecommunication technology, isn’t new and uses HIPAA compliant tools. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced many hospitals to expand their existing telehealth programs. Previously, LRHC only had a few providers doing telehealth psychiatry but now have providers across many specialties and clinics offering virtual services.
Patients can make a scheduled virtual visit like they would for a regular doctor’s visit by calling 218-739-2221. A full list of providers can be found on the LRHC website but includes doctors with specialties in podiatry, dermatology, pediatrics, eye clinic ophthalmology and more. “You don’t need to know what type of appointment you would need,” Katie Johnson, VP of marketing and communications for LRHC, says. “Our appointment staff is well trained to help you determine whether a virtual appointment is appropriate or if you would need to be seen in person. They will then book the appropriate type of appointment for you.”
If someone needs something more urgent, there are also on-demand virtual visits available, which would be for anything you’d normally go to the Walk-in Clinic for. Appointments of that nature can be made by calling 218-739-6800 and patients will be added to a queue to see the next available walk-in provider.
While many things can be diagnosed or addressed virtually, it’s still important to get proper medical care in the event of an emergency. “For serious situations such as stroke, heart attack, breathing difficulties, severe fractures, loss of consciousness, seizures, severe bleeding or pain, or when patients are in doubt about the seriousness of an illness, patients should visit the hospital emergency room and/or dial 911,” says Johnson.
LRHC is concerned that people will allow themselves to become sicker or rationing their medications out of fear of coming in contact with COVID-19 if they go to the hospital, and they are emphasizing that the clinic and emergency room are open and safe. Johnson says, “It is critical to continue being proactive about your health and maintaining a strong body and healthy immune system.”
The appointment itself takes place online and uses your phone, tablet or computer’s camera and microphone. These visits will be billed to insurance just like a regular office visit.
Bridgeway Behavioral Health’s in-patient unit for mental health also remains open, in addition to other outpatient and crisis response resources.
A full list of available providers and clinics can be found by clicking “Virtual Appointments” at lrhc.org.
