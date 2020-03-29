The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has notified Otter Tail County of its first lab confirmed case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The adult patient was tested and is now in isolation at home and is being monitored by the Minnesota Department of Health. The patient did have recent international travel.
“While our first confirmed case in Otter Tail County is related to travel, we know there is community spread occurring in Minnesota. The virus is very likely circulating in our communities,” said Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health Director.
Otter Tail County Public Health continues to stress the importance of following Minnesota’s Stay at Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19. You should leave home only for essential needs and use social distancing when doing so. In addition, they urge the public to follow good preventative measures such as covering your cough, washing your hands, cleaning commonly touched surfaces, and staying home if you are sick.
For COVID-19 health-related questions the public can call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 at 218-998-8320 or Toll Free 888-349-2581, Monday to Friday from 8:00-4:30.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control, MDH and Otter Tail County websites for COVID-19 information:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
www.ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19/
Follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for local information.
