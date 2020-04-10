If you have decided that synthetic fertilizer isn’t the way you want to go, you will need to think about your lawn a different way. For instance, what are weeds? Dandelions are the first pollen and honey bearing plants the early pollinators need. So, they aren’t weeds. White clover is not only a nitrogen fixing plant, thus good for the soil, but also makes great honey. Not a weed. Creeping Charlie, now that is a weed and a really difficult one to get rid of. Treat him early in the spring then again about Labor Day and every week until the first heavy frost. Other weeds can be spot treated. Crabgrass is an annual grass; give it a good layer of corn gluten meal in the spring when the daffodils just start to show color then again when the lilacs start blooming. This is the time of year the soil warms up enough to start the crabgrass seeds sprouting.
The first step is to get a soil sample. This will tell you what is missing or if you have too much of anything. Compost is your lawn’s best friend if it has been treated by synthetics. It adds organic matter that helps improve water retention and soil health. Top dress with about 2 inches of it every spring. You should be able to see green leaves so don’t go overboard.
Water wisely. Water early in the morning and give your grass a good drink, not just a sip. You need an inch of water a week, either from the hose or rain.
Cut it high. This will help shade out weeds and it helps keep the soil cool. Be sure your mower blades are sharp. If the grass looks a bit gray or has ragged edges, water will evaporate more rapidly, and it makes the grass more susceptible to infections. You will need to mow less often as grass grows slower between 2 and 3 inches than between 1 and 2 inches. Really! Never cut more than a 1/3 of the blades off at one time.
Unless they are very thick, leave the clippings. As they decompose, they add valuable organic matter to the soil and about a pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square foot each mowing. This does not cause buildup of thatch. Actually, thatch is caused by over fertilizing.
Feed the grass but use organic fertilizers. They come from natural plant, animal and mineral sources. These products are slow release. They break down into a form that the plants can easily take up. Do read the label as you can overdo these too.
If you can find it, powdered alfalfa is an excellent grass food. It adds micronutrients to the soil. It works equally well in the vegetable garden. It also comes in pellets; however, they do take a long time to break down.
You will never have a golf course lawn if you use organics on it, but your kids can run barefoot anytime and you don’t have to worry about those bare feet bringing chemicals into the house, just grass.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
