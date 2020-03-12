MOORHEAD — The Henning boys’ basketball team will get an opportunity to defend their Class A state title as the Hornets defeated the West Central Area Knights 57-45 in the Section 6A championship at Concordia College in Moorhead Thursday.
Henning got on track in the early going as they built a lead, led by the shooting of Brandon Trana. West Central Area would climb back into the game but the Hornets took a 35-23 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Hornets limited a few of the Knights key players from getting into a rhythm as they matched West Central bucket for bucket to pick up the win.
Trana finished the night with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Teammates Parker Fraki (13) and Blake Wallevand (11) were also in double figures. Frakie would also lead Henning with nine rebounds and eight assists.
For the Knights, Gage Staples led the team with 17 points, while Jack Van Kempen added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Knights finish the season with a 27-3 record.
The Hornets will now advance to the Class A state tournament at Williams Arena in Minneapolis Thursday, March 19 with an opponent and time yet to be determined.
