Getting an unfavorable diagnosis at a clinic or hospital is not something anyone likes to hear. If doctors find the issue early enough, treatment or surgery can be performed to take care of the issue. So when Bill Knapp, 78, of Henning was diagnosed with kidney cancer after a trip to the emergency room, doctors decided that surgery was the best option.
“I went into the emergency room in Staples two weeks ago,” Knapp said. “I had blood in my urine and two days later they did an ultrasound. I had felt fine but I thought I should go in.”
At first, doctors thought that Knapp had a small cancer formation in his right kidney, but after a urologist in St. Cloud looked at the results it was discovered that it was much more severe. “It was massive and the kidney had to be taken out,” Knapp said after seeing the urologist on April 13.
According to Knapp, usually doctors would prepare the patient for surgery as soon as they could to remove the kidney but due to Gov. Tim Walz’s order on nonessential surgeries, he would have to wait until June 1. “You get pretty anxious when someone tells you that. You have thoughts like ‘is it going to spread from now to then.’ I guess I was being overly concerned,” Knapp added.
Knapp would attempt to call the governor to see what he could do to get the surgery moved up or why it was considered nonessential. Although there were other options for Knapp, including going to the Mayo Clinic, because of his prior health history he is considered a person at high-risk for the coronavirus. He stated that he has lung problems and a pacemaker and was worried about traveling to Rochester as Olmstead County has had over 175 confirmed cases of the virus.
As luck would have it, a phone call from Knapp to his primary physician in Staples turned the wait into immediate action. “I had called my doctor because I had two different diagnoses from two urologists and I was confused,” Knapp said. The doctor asked him to come to the hospital to talk with him. After finding out that he would not be able to have the kidney removal surgery until June, Knapp’s doctor became upset.
But as things looked grim, another telephone call brought hope. Knapp explained that the doctor called the urologist in St. Cloud and on Friday, April 17, Knapp was informed that his surgery was being moved up to Wednesday, April 22. “I was quite relieved. I called the hospital and I told his nurse to thank him for me.”
Knapp will now have the kidney removed and said that he will not need chemotherapy or dialysis. “You can live on one kidney, and my other is working just fine.”
