If the last two columns about fiction and non-fiction books were not your cup of tea, as you prefer something historic-bend or maybe you are someone that is interested in true crime. If the last few selections weren’t up your alley here are a few history books, biographies and true crime selections to look into while staying at home.
History
If you’re looking for something empowering while you’re stuck at home, try “Mighty Justice: My Life in Civil Rights” by Dovey Johnson Roundtree and Katie McCabe. During the civil rights movement, Roundtree was an attorney who not only helped her clients but also took on a racist system in North Carolina and nationally. Another book to find is “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell. As a reporter, Mitchell opened civil rights-era crimes, and this is his story.
You might not find “The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh” by Candace Fleming in the adult biography section of your library or bookstore. You may find it in the young adult section, but that doesn’t mean this book is just for teens. Adults will thrill to the story of Lindburgh, his feats and accomplishments, his life and tragedy, and the beliefs he held that tarnish his legacy today.
Civil War buffs will want “Not Even Past: The Stories We Keep Telling About the Civil War” by Cody Marrs close by. Here, Marrs takes a look at that which has been written and told for generations, and why those tales still matter. Also look for “Hymns of the Republic: The Story of the Final Year of the American Civil War” by S.C. Gwynne. The title is appealing, all on its own.
World War II buffs will thoroughly enjoy reading “Inge’s War” by Svenja O’Donnell. It’s the story of a story that O’Donnell learned as an adult, when she reached out to her grandmother and discovered family secrets, triumphs, and villainy.
Speed demons in need of a little zoom will want to find “Faster” by Neal Bascomb, a book about a race car driver who was the victim of racism; an automaker who was the victim of financial mayhem, and an heiress who dreamed of her youth. Add in a bit of history, Nazi Germany, and a fast-paced story and really: how can you resist?
If you love reading slice-of-life historical tales, then look for “The Jamestown Brides: The Story of England’s ‘Maids for Virginia’” by Jennifer Potter. It’s the true story of the women who left their homes in Great Britain in 1620 to join settlers in Jamestown, Virginia, the hardships they endured, and what it was like to live in America at the country’s very infancy.
Biographies
Biography fans take note: “The Less People Know About Us” by Axton Betz-Hamilton is one you’ll want to read. It’s a tale of stolen identity and betrayal, family turmoil, and a perpetrator you won’t believe. Another bio to find: “My Time Among the Whites” by Jennine Capó Crucet, who writes of being a Latinx woman in a world that’s mostly Caucasian.
It’s always time to hunker-hunker down with some burning love, and “Elvis Through the Ages” by Boze Hadleigh is the book you want. Filled with pictures, quotations, and tales of The King, it’s great if you’re so lonely, baby. Here’s another book about a king (to-be): “King Charles: The Man, the Monarch, and the Future of Britain” by Robert Jobson is all about William’s father, the man who’s next in line to the British throne.
True crime
True-crime fans will want to have “Highway of Tears” by Jessica McDiarmid in their laps while being quarantined. It’s a deep look into a tragedy: Along a highway in British Columbia, officials have discovered dozens of murdered Indigenous women and girls through the decades. How did this happen, what is being done about it? It’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Also look for “The Lost Brothers” by Jack El-Hai, a missing-boys mystery that’s nearly seven decades old but still a very active case.
Here’s one to whet your true-crime whistle: “Assassinations: The Plots, Politics, and powers Behind History-Changing Murders” by Nick Redfern. The title says it all... except “you’ll like it.” Another book you’ll like: “The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia” by Emma Copley Eisenberg, the story of a crime that impacted an entire geographical area.
If you’ve always wondered what it might be like to be in a high government crime-fighting position, then you’ll want to read “The Unexpected Spy” by Tracy Walder with Jessica Anya Blau. It’s the story of Walder’s years with the FBI, the CIA, and the life of one woman inside the world of taking down terrorists.
And if you’ve always wondered how crime-fighters do their work, then look for “American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI” by Kate Winkler Dawson. It’s a book about the man who helped set the stage for the way forensics are done, even today – and that includes the things he got all wrong.
Terri Schlichenmeyer is a book reviewer. Her column appears in the Lifestyle section.
