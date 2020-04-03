Bishop Donald Kettler’s private celebration of Holy Week and Easter liturgies will be livestreamed at www.stcdio.org/liturgies.

The schedule is as follows:

• Palm Sunday Mass April 5, 9:45 a.m.

• Holy Thursday Mass April 9, 7 p.m.

• Good Friday April 10, 12:05 p.m.

• Easter Vigil April 11, 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday Mass April 12, 9:45 a.m.

“Although we cannot be physically together, this is a way for us to gather as a diocesan church and pray together during these challenging times,” Kettler said. “The Lenten season is always a time to reorient our lives to Christ, and we’ve been called to make extra sacrifices this year as we await the promise and hope of Easter. Thank you for your faithfulness in these days. I am praying for you, and I ask you to join me in praying for our world.”

Public Masses in the Diocese of St. Cloud have been suspended through April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The diocese has created a special webpage for the latest virus-related messages from the diocese: www.stcdio.org/coronavirus update. It includes spiritual resources, including for Holy Week, for individuals and families.

Everyone also is invited to watch the diocese’s prerecorded, locally produced TV Mass which airs on KSTC-TV at 11 a.m. each Sunday via cable, satellite and antenna. For a listing of local access cable channels on which the Mass airs, or to view the Mass online, visit http://worship.stcdio.org/tv-mass

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments