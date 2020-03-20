During the COVID-19 outbreak, animal rescue groups around the country are preparing to see a significant increase in the surrender of dogs and cats, primarily due to the fact that people cannot afford to keep them.
The Humane Society of Otter Tail County is also preparing to see an increase in the request for dog and cat food from the public. The goal of the HSOTC is to keep as many animals in their homes as possible so they are asking everyone to be aware of neighbors who may be struggling to make ends meet and unable to purchase dog/cat food and litter.
If you are able to drop food on a doorstep of someone in need, please do so, or bring donations to your local shelter. Although the HSOTC is temporarily closed to walk-in traffic, they are accepting donations in a bin in front of the building that will be collected throughout the day.
If you are interested in adopting a dog or cat at this time, you can fill out an adoption application online or over the phone. Upon approval, they will schedule an appointment for you to meet your potential pet.
The HSOTC, located at 1933 W. Fir Ave. in Fergus Falls, serves as the emergency shelter for the 62 townships of Otter Tail County and they are prepared to handle a variety of crisis situations. Please visit www.humanesocietyotc.org or call the shelter at 218-739-3494 if you have any questions or concerns.
