Hunker down.
That's what you'll be doing for the immediate future: trying to stay well or get well or just waiting. You've had enough TV and the pantry's as clean as it'll ever get, so maybe it's time to find something to read. Why not try one of these great fiction books.
If you're a fan of unusual thrillers, look for "Please See Us" by Caitlin Mullen. It's the story of two dead women who have not yet been found in their marshy grave. But they know what's going on, and they know they won't be alone for long. Oh, and they know who killed them. Also, thriller fans, get "Journey of the Pharaohs" by the late Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. If you've ever read a Cussler book, you know what you're in for!
"The Love Story of Missy Charmichael" by Beth Morrey is a sweetheart of a book. It's about a 79-year-old woman who's largely alone; her children are scattered or estranged and she's old enough to believe that reflection on her past is all she has left. And then she meets a dog ...
The fan of historical fiction will love having "Westering Women" by Sandra Dallas on the sofa. It's the story of a young seamstress and her small daughter, both of whom travel with a caravan of other women to answer the call for "eligible women" out west in the 1800s. Adventure, love, action, can you resist?
Terri Schlichenmeyer is a book reviewer. Her column appears in the Lifestyle section.
