Fishing and hunting licenses are available for anyone to purchase through the Department of Natural Resources website or by calling 888-665-4236. Licenses are also still available for purchase in person through convenient stores that remain open during the governor’s order, however, the DNR recommends people purchase licenses online or by phone to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey hunters will need to allow 7-10 days for the license to arrive in the mail for the upcoming turkey hunting season unless they make their purchase in person.

For questions pertaining to outdoor recreation and COVID-19 visit the DNR’s website: dnr.state.mn.us.

 

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments