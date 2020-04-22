Fishing and hunting licenses are available for anyone to purchase through the Department of Natural Resources website or by calling 888-665-4236. Licenses are also still available for purchase in person through convenient stores that remain open during the governor’s order, however, the DNR recommends people purchase licenses online or by phone to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turkey hunters will need to allow 7-10 days for the license to arrive in the mail for the upcoming turkey hunting season unless they make their purchase in person.
For questions pertaining to outdoor recreation and COVID-19 visit the DNR’s website: dnr.state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.