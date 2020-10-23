Schools have been back in session in one form or another for almost two months now and the United States is set on a third wave of cases, with Otter Tail County seeing an uptick in cases this month.
The Minnesota Department of Health keeps a list of schools with five or more COVID-19 cases within a two weeks period, in which students or staff were in the building during their infectious periods. Once the school has gone 28 days without a new confirmed case, it is removed from the list. Area schools currently on the list, which is updated every Thursday, includes Parkers Prairie Secondary in Otter Tail County, Breckenridge Senior High in Wilkin County and Barnesville Secondary, Roosevelt Elementary in Becker County and Horizon Middle School in Clay County.
Parkers Prairie Secondary addressed their outbreak, which saw 10 students and one teacher test positive, by immediately switching to distance learning for the whole school, which consists of grades 7-12. “We went into distance learning the next day so we could have time to interview and connect with the Minnesota Department of Health and look for close contacts,” said Carey Johnson, principal.
They determined that exposures were primarily among grades 9-12 so they will continue distance learning through Oct. 27 while grades 7 and 8 have returned to in-person classes as of Monday, Oct. 19.
Other schools are seeing cases, too. Pelican Rapids had two elementary school classes and three school staff in quarantine, putting 37 kids back at home. Fergus Falls Public Schools have had 10 cases total so far this year, roughly split between students and staff.
“We have had both staff and students under quarantine, but nothing large scale to this point,” said Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake. “I cannot tell you that the quarantines were due to COVID-19. The list of symptoms that can place you in quarantine can be the same as those of a common cold or allergies.”
Classes for Fergus Falls Public Schools began with a Tier 2 learning model, meaning elementary students (K-6) attended classes in person while students in grades 7-12 followed a hybrid model, alternating between learning at home and learning at school. Which tier to follow depends on county case rates per 10,000 people over a two-week period, according to case-rate parameters made in consultation with Lakes Country Service Cooperative, the Minnesota Department of Health and Otter Tail County Public Health.
The Tier 2 model is for when case rates are at 10-19 cases per 10,000 people, according to the superintendent newsletter published in August. Since Sept. 13, Otter Tail County has been above 20 cases per 10,000 over a two week period, with the latest number (Sept. 27-Oct. 10) at 28.97. The school has so far chosen not to move to a Tier 3 model, where all students are hybrid learning, saying switching tiers requires very careful analysis. At the time, the most recent number of cases per 10,000 was 22.93 (Sept. 20-Oct. 3).
At 30 cases per 10,000, which Otter Tail County is rapidly approaching, the recommendation is to switch to Tier 4, where high school students are distance learning and elementary students are following a hybrid model.
Bordering Otter Tail County, Wilkin, Clay and Wadena counties have more than 50 cases per 10,000 people, at which point the state recommends distance learning for all students. Todd, Douglas and Becker counties have more than 40.
