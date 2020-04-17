Spring is here, hopefully or maybe even finally. After all, according to the calendar the first day of spring was on March 19. Signs of spring arriving are everywhere.
Obviously, one of the most important signs that spring is here is that the snow is actually melted or melting, yeah! I have even seen a few robins and we are quite sure the tulips are a short time away. Usually at this time spring sports are getting underway in a big way, however, due to COVID-19 that will not be happening anytime soon.
So while we are busy staying home we need to keep busy as well. One way to stay busy is to do some spring cleaning just like the street sweepers have been busy sweeping up all the sand that was spread on the ice during what seemed like a long winter.
Greenhouses will hopefully be opening and garden season will be into full swing before we know it. Soon we will be raking and mowing our lawns and proclaiming that we will never again complain about having to mow the lawn.
Let’s not forget about the golf course. Golfers all over town will be wanting to get on the course as soon as possible and I believe they are now open as the governor has relaxed the restrictions on outdoors activities. Ice on the lakes is rapidly disappearing and we are now counting down the days to what we hope will be a fabulous fishing season.
Let’s also hope that we have seen the last of the cold and snow for this winter and let’s pray for a quick end to the COVID-19 crisis. If I had it my way I would say let’s call it good and let spring arrive unabated and virus free.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
