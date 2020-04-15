Reports of staggering amounts of food waste have popped up in recent weeks as supply chains have struggled to adapt to a rapidly changing retail landscape in the face of a global pandemic. Food destined for larger clients such as schools and the hospitality industry either has to be rerouted and repacked for retail use, or go to waste. Farmers who planted crops months ago for specific markets now no longer have a place to sell their food.
Food waste is a huge problem
Even before possible food waste increases due to COVID-19, 40% of all food produced in the U.S. went uneaten, wasting all the resources that went into producing the food in the first place. We feed landfills almost as much as people, a horrible thought when food insecurity is a real problem in most communities. To make matters worse, food doesn’t break down easily in a landfill, where there is so little oxygen that organic material breaks down over a matter of decades, not months as it would in a compost pile. A head of lettuce can take 25 years to break down, and when it does, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas 20 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
While it is too early to evaluate the full impacts of food waste due to COVID-19, we should all continue to do our part to reduce food waste at home. Now may actually be the best time to reduce your food waste at home as we shop more carefully, and prepare more meals at home.
Working for the Solid Waste Department, I am painfully aware of the appalling amount of food waste that happens in our communities, but it was still hard to make changes within our normal routines. On a typical busy weekday with our family of four, we didn’t often take a thoughtful look at what we had that needed to be used up, or think about how to incorporate leftovers or soon-to-go bad items into a meal.
A changing relationship with food
Now that we are all at home, and we are getting grocery delivery once a week, our relationship to meals – and the food we have on hand – has changed a bit. We carefully inventory what we have to make sure everything we need for the week is in the grocery order. We eat up leftovers for lunch to make room in the fridge for the grocery order that will need to be put away. We decide on a dinner plan early in the day based on what we have, and take things out of the freezer or soak beans with plenty of time to spare.
Food waste prevention strategies
While I am sure we will not be able to be quite so mindful about our food when we are back to our usual busy routines, we are getting some good practice right now for improving our relationship with food and how to plan ahead, instead of plan for just the meal right in front of us. We have been, without even realizing it, using the recommended food waste prevention strategies promoted in the recent community food waste challenge carried out by our GreenCorps member Brittney Kakac:
• Shop your kitchen- use what you have.
• Shop with meals in mind- plan ahead.
• Create an “eat first” section in your refrigerator.
• Freeze what you can’t eat.
• Commit to eating all the food you buy.
So while we won’t always be stuck at home like we are now, hopefully we’re creating some good habits to prevent food waste that will last.
Have questions about food waste or composting? Contact us at cwalters@co.ottertail.mn.us or bkakac@co.ottertail.mn.us and visit the Otter Tail County Solid Waste website athttps://ottertailcountymn.us/solid-waste/
Cedar Walters is the public information and education officer for the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.