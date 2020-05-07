Per a press release by Jennie-O, the company announced confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the West Central Turkeys plant in Pelican Rapids.
According to the release, “All our locations, the well-being of our team members is of the highest concern and we have been proactive in communicating often to them ensuring that they know that it is okay, and encouraged, to stay at home when feeling unwell. In addition to our high level of cleaning and sanitizing as part of routine operations, we have implemented further enhanced sanitization procedures in all high-traffic and high-touch areas. Under the guidance of health care professionals, we are taking team members’ temperatures at our facilities.”
The plant is one of seven processing plants including two in Willmar, Faribault, Melrose, Montevideo and Barron, Wisconsin. According to the company’s online profile, Jennie-O Turkey Store is comprised of 12 lay farms, three hatcheries, more than 100 commercial growing farms and eight feed mills beside the processing plants, employing more than 7,000 total. Jennie-O is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota.
The company has stated that locations have on-site nurses that are answering questions, consulting and advising team members, and providing information to help members get access to local COVID-19 testing.
“Social distancing has been enacted in our manufacturing plants by having staggered start times, staggered break times and spreading out team members during breaks by using areas outside of the normal cafeteria spaces. We have also provided access to masks and personal protective face covering in our plant locations, providing further protections for our teams,” the release said.
The company recently ceased operations at its Willmar and Melrose plants due to COVID-19 cases, as well as confirming cases at the Montevideo plant. On Thursday, the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Willmar on Benson Avenue reopened with a core group of employees with plans to increase production after the voluntary closure. The company hopes to reopen the other two plants in the near future.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Jennie-O Turkey Store said its taken efforts to mitigate the spread in its sales offices and plant locations around the world. The company has been using prevention and sanitation efforts including its “KEEP COVID OUT!” campaign throughout facilities and communities.
“The KEEP COVID OUT! campaign is a reminder that we share a responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our work, homes and communities. Our company has put numerous protocols in place in all our locations to ensure the health and well-being of our team members,” said Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O Turkey Store. “With the launch of the KEEP COVID OUT! campaign, we are adding the additional steps to remind people how important all the preventative efforts are once they out in the community or at home.”
