Lake Region Healthcare Foundation announced the establishment of its COVID-19 relief and response to assist the emerging needs of Lake Region Healthcare by ensuring its healthcare team can quickly respond to patient and clinical needs in the days and weeks to come. Monetary and in-kind donations along with community collaboration will help provide necessary supplies and support for hospital staff to quickly respond and care for those affected by the Coronavirus, COVID-19.
Financial donations designated to a COVID-19 relief and response fund will support healthcare teams through capital purchases to support COVID-19 care, purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies for staff and health and wellness initiatives for front-line workers. In-kind donations will be key to helping front line workers, staff and Mill Street responding and affected by COVID-19. Items to consider donating include: new/unopened PPE equipment, thinking of you/well wishes cards, gift cards and patient comfort items. Community collaboration is equally important in the fight against the coronavirus, COVID-19. If your business would like to reach out to see how to partner with Lake Region Healthcare to meet local demands, please email Lake Region Healthcare Foundation at Foundation@lrhc.org.
“Lake Region Healthcare Foundation truly appreciates the outpouring of compassion and care from our community and for the many requests to help in this uncertain time,” said Kent Mattson, interim CEO. “The community’s philanthropic contributions will help our team members sustain their resilience while providing safe, high-quality care to patients and the community.”
More information about the fund can be found at www.lrhc.org/CovidReliefFund. If you wish to make a donation to Lake Region Healthcare Foundation, Donations can be made online at www.lrhc.org/foundation. Gifts may be also be mailed to Lake Region Healthcare Foundation at 712 S. Cascade St., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
