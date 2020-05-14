The Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) enterprise, inclusive of Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services (PRHHS) and Mill Street Residence (MSR), announced Thursday several temporary financial measures they’ve initiated to maintain operations and manage the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
“COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruption to the health care industry and our organization,” said Kent Mattson, LRH CEO. “While we continue the mission to serve and care for our communities, with primary focus on the safety of our staff, patients and the people we serve during this pandemic, we need to be mindful of financial realities and our core value of stewardship,” he said. “So, we proactively put together a COVID-19 financial response plan, much like we implemented a COVID-19 patient care response plan.”
Like other health care systems, a drop in patient volume and visits due to postponed and foregone services, along the general reluctance of patients to seek medical care during the pandemic, is translating into lesser revenues. “Aside from revenue disruption, our two hospitals, nine clinics and other care facilities are making investments to purchase equipment and supplies, make space renovations, and take other preparedness measures to locally handle an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients,” Mattson said. “At the same time, we are working with state and federal government officials to advocate that our health care workers need to be at the top of the list for funding support in COVID-19 relief.” The total amount of relief funding is uncertain and is not likely to have enough impact, he said. “It’s up to us to wisely take action now to preserve our future so we are here to serve the needs of our communities as an independent community-governed organization long after COVID-19 is a fading memory,” Mattson emphasized.
The Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA) reported the statewide financial impact of COVID-19 for MHA members as a whole is approximately $13.3 million in spending per day to purchase equipment and supplies and to make physical and technological upgrades to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients. MHA also says Minnesota hospitals and health systems are collectively losing $31 million in revenue per day as a result of reductions in patient volumes, something which is expected to remain consistent over at least the next 90 days. “We took the time to evaluate the first weeks of the financial affect, looked at what is happening statewide and nationally in the industry, forecasted scenarios out over what appears to be a sustained event, and developed what we believe is a prudent financial response,” Mattson noted.
The temporary financial measures undertaken by the enterprise include among other things, a hiring freeze for noncritical positions, a capital spending freeze for noncritical items, and a reduction of executive and management salaries along with a reduction in worked and paid hours for most other employees. “It is a delicate balance to reduce workforce expenses while also ensuring we are here for our communities and do not overly burden our valued workforce. Make no mistake, we will do everything we can to continue providing the access to health care that people need and will return to our regular pay plans as soon as possible,” he said. “Our teams have worked very hard to ensure we have a safe space to provide all patient services and we will be staffed to meet patient demand. However, our hours of availability may temporarily be adjusted as we adjust work schedules to accommodate the workforce reductions. In fact, the more demand there is for our health care services, the more quickly we will be able to make our workforce whole again,” Mattson said. Additional measures are being evaluated on a case by case basis and may include furloughs or voluntary leaves of absence and early retirement options. Mattson indicates the measures undertaken locally are consistent with what other organizations are doing across Minnesota and the nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.