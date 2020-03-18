Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) in Fergus Falls announced today that it will screen all patients and visitors prior to being allowed in their facilities.

LRH press release states:

In our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our staff and our community, effective today, all patients and visitors will be screened prior to being allowed to enter any of Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) facilities. This includes our hospitals, clinics (Fergus Falls Walk-In Clinic, Main Fergus Falls Clinic, Ashby, Barnesville and Battle Lake) and the Cancer Center. Patients (and their visitor if accompanied) should expect to be screened at or in the vestibule or entry areas as they approach the building. Please see the attached or our newscenter at this link for the full details.

